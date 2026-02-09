ADNOC Gas, a subsidiary of ADNOC, expects to take the Final Investment Decision (FID) for phases two and three of the Rich Gas Development (RGD) project in the first quarter of 2026.

The expansion, driven by growth in ADNOC’s upstream operations, is one of the critical projects that will increase its overall capacity by 30 percent by 2029, the company said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi stock exchange.

The expected capex for the project exceeds $4 billion, according to ADNOC Gas’ strategy update released in November 2023.

In July 2025, Zawya Projects reported that ADNOC Gas reached FID on the first phase of RGD and awarded $5 billion in contracts for the project.

Following the commissioning of the integrated gas development expansion phase 2 (IGD-E2) in the final quarter of 2025, work on ADNOC’s Estidama gas pipeline project is advancing as planned, aiming to enhance access for industrial and utility customers in the Northern Emirates.

Capital expenditure (capex) reached $3.6 billion in 2025, nearly doubling year-on-year, driven by several major projects. In 2025, the company launched phase one of the RGD project, which expands domestic gas processing capacity and increases production of export-traded liquids from new, richer gas supplies.

Capex for the fourth quarter of 2025 hit $1.6 billion, up 210 percent from $514 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to significant investments in growth projects.

