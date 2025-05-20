Saudi Telecom Co.’s Tali Ventures and Aramco’s Wa’ed Ventures are investing in Graphiant, a US-based tech start-up, underscoring Saudi Arabia’s efforts to scale up digital infrastructure.

The two investment arms have co-led a $19 million investment for the network connectivity company as part of a Series B fundraising, bringing the round’s total to $102 million.

The US firm also said it is opening its regional headquarters in Riyadh, adding that it will work with stc Group on localisation, skills development and new infrastructure initiatives.

Graphiant seeks to provide a single, unified network solution for AI, cloud, SaaS, B2B and branch networking for entities in the public sector, telecom and enterprise space.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

