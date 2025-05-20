Saudi Arabia’s Anmat Technology has set the pricing of its initial public offering (IPO) on the Saudi Stock Exchange’s Parallel Market (Nomu) at SAR 9.5 ($2.5) per share.

At the set price, the multi-sector company aims to raise SAR 47.5 million. Anmat intends to float 5 million shares, representing 11.63% of the post-IPO capital.

The share offering will run from May 22 to May 27, 2025, according to lead advisor Darb Altujjar Financial Company (Merchants Capital). Minimum subscription is pegged at 100 shares, with a maximum of 2 million shares per subscriber.

The company has appointed Alinma Investment as the lead manager for the offering. Qualified investors can subscribe through Alinma’s online platform, as well as the electronic platforms of other authorised receiving entities.

Anmat operates in multiple sectors, offering IT solutions and telecommunications services to businesses, as well as architectural design and project management in the construction industry.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

seban.scaria@lseg.com