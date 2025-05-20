Abu Dhabi-listed Aldar will become the first developer in the Middle East and North Africa to use hydrogen-based steel rebar in a project.

The steel will be supplied by UAE's EMSTEEL Group, which will reduce carbon emissions during the construction of Abu Dhabi’s first net zero carbon mosque in Sustainable City Yas Island, the developer said in a statement on Tuesday.



EMSTEEL is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).



With a 1,595 sqm floor area and capacity for over 850 worshippers, the mosque aims to achieve LEED zero carbon certification.



Steel is the second largest contributor to embodied carbon in the construction sector, following concrete, accounting for up to 20 percent of a building’s total emissions.



The manufacturing of hydrogen steel has the potential to reduce carbon emissions by up to 95 percent compared with conventional steel production, the statement said.



Aldar has committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Green steel could carry a premium of up to $150 per metric tonne over traditional steel, Reuters columnist Clyde Russel wrote in March 2024.

(Reporting by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.