Egypt has launched a new national initiative to position itself as a regional leader in clean technology innovation, with support from the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and funding from the Green Climate Fund (GCF).

Ali Abu Sena, head of Egypt’s Environmental Affairs Agency, chaired the inaugural steering committee meeting of the project, which aims to accelerate climate action and support the country’s energy transition.

The initiative brings together key stakeholders, including UNIDO’s Resident Representative in Egypt, Patrick Gilbert, and Dr. Mahitab El Rammal, Egypt’s National Focal Point for the GCF.

Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad highlighted that the project will strengthen institutional coordination, build capacity across the clean tech ecosystem, attract private sector participation, and enhance early-stage climate finance.

“This is a strategic step to bolster Egypt’s regional standing in climate innovation and sustainable industrial development,” Fouad said. She emphasized the project’s role in supporting Egypt’s shift toward a low-emissions, climate-resilient economy.

Abu Sena added that the initiative will also develop innovative financing tools, offer business acceleration programs, and support the preparation of bankable climate projects aligned with the GCF’s criteria. These efforts are directly linked to Egypt’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and its 2050 National Climate Strategy.

He stressed the project’s focus on empowering clean tech entrepreneurship, fostering climate-smart innovation, and generating green jobs through close collaboration with startups, government entities, private investors, and strategic sectors.

