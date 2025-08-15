Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest industrial company in the UAE and a ‘premium aluminium’ producer, today (August 14) announced an agreement for supply of its CelestiAL-R billets to Sankyo Tateyama, the leading Japanese manufacturer of aluminium components for architectural and industrial applications through its strategic partner Itochu Corporation.

CelestiAL-R is the first combination of aluminium produced with solar power and scrap metal, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The introduction of CelestiAL-R billets allows EGA to meet further demand for low-carbon aluminium in extrusion and forging applications.

Previously, EGA only produced CelestiAL-R foundry alloys which are ideal for re-melting applications, said the statement.

Demand for low-carbon aluminium is rising in Japan as industries seek to reduce their carbon footprint in line with national net-zero targets, it stated.

EGA and Itochu first began supplies of aluminium ingot and billet to Sankyo Tateyama, and in 2024 started to supply CelestiAL, which is solar power generated aluminium.

On the deal, CEO Abdulnasser Bin Kalban said: "EGA's first production of CelestiAL-R billets is a step forward in expanding the portfolio of our most sustainable aluminium products. At EGA, we focus on innovation and flexibility in delivering the highest quality, low-carbon aluminium to meet specific customer needs."

"We value our long-standing partnership with Sankyo Tateyama and thank them for their continued trust in EGA,"stated Bin Kalban.

"EGA is able to produce CelestiAL-R to customer specifications due to the high quality of its primary aluminium, the rigorous selection of scrap metal, and the flexibility of the group's casthouses," he added.

Sankyo Tateyama President Shozo Hirano said reducing Scope 3 CO2 emissions from aluminium raw material is a major challenge in achieving carbon neutral.

"By using CelestiAL-R in addition to CelestiAL, which is supplied by our long time partners EGA and Itochu, we aim to contribute to sustainable and affluent life," he added.