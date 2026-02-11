Emirates Global Aluminum (EGA) has appointed US-based Bechtel to conduct preparatory engineering work on its proposed primary aluminium production plant in the US.

Bechtel will undertake the design of the new plant with a strong focus on value improvement, preparing the project for a Final Investment Decision (FID) and the start of construction by the end of 2026.

The Bechtel team is also defining the technical, infrastructure, and planning requirements to enable new industrial growth in Inola, Oklahoma, thereby creating long-term benefits for local communities.

The project will be the first new primary aluminium smelter built in the US since 1980. It will double the current US primary aluminum production, create 1,000 permanent direct jobs at the facility and 4,000 construction jobs.

The plant will be built with EGA’s latest aluminum reduction technology, EX, which is among the most advanced and efficient in the world.

In addition, Bechtel is exploring modularisation and pre-assembly strategies to improve on-site construction efficiency.

Bechtel has built one-third of all new aluminum smelter capacity outside China over the past 25 years, the statement said.

EGA owns 60 percent of the Oklahoma project while US-based Century Aluminum will hold the remaining 40 percent.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

