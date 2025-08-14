Qatar is updating its sovereign green assets register as it strengthens sustainable transformation by pioneering innovative financing solutions and championing investment in green projects, according to the Ministry of Finance.



"The Ministry of Finance is driving Qatar's sustainable transformation by pioneering innovative financing solutions and championing investment in green projects. These strategic initiatives underscore Qatar's unwavering commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Qatar National Vision 2030," the Government Communication Office said in its social medial handle X.



Outlining its sustainability initiatives to drive development; the ministry said it issued Qatar's first sovereign green bonds in the second quarter of 2024. Qatar had set a regional benchmark by issuing $2.5bn in green bonds to fund environmentally friendly projects, marking a new era for sustainable finance.



The bonds were divided into two tranches: a $1bn tranche with a five-year maturity priced at a 30 basis point spread over the US treasuries and a $1.5bn tranche with a 10-year maturity priced at a 40 basis point spread over the US treasuries. The country achieved the lowest spread ever recorded by any bond-issuing country in the Middle East, Central and Eastern Europe, and Africa.



The Ministry of Finance had revealed that the coverage ratio exceeded 5.6 times the total issuance size, with peak subscription demand reaching more than $14bn, confirming that the issuance enjoyed broad and diversified geographic and institutional investor interest from around the world.



Qatar was awarded “Deal of the Year” as part of the Global Banking and Markets: Middle East Awards 2025, in recognition of its landmark inaugural sovereign green bond issuance.



The ministry is "currently updating the sovereign green assets register", it said, adding the ministry had also published its first sovereign green bond allocation report.



The green assets register - which lists and tracks assets that are considered environmentally friendly or contribute to a sustainable environment - is a crucial tool for transparency and accountability in the growing field of green finance and sustainable investing.



The ministry also highlighted that it participated in the development of the National Adaptation Plan (NAP), a strategic framework designed to address vulnerabilities and strengthen resilience against the impacts of climate change.



The development of NAP enables the country to identify and address its medium- and long-term priorities for adapting to climate change as part of Qatar’s broader development strategy and green economy transition.



By focusing on the most vulnerable sectors, the project aims to safeguard the nation’s economy, population, and coastal regions, while contributing significantly to global climate resilience and sustainability efforts.



The ministry’s drive was further reinforced by the Qatar Central Bank's sustainable finance framework guidelines, which are strategically developed to regulate sustainable finance and sustainability-linked finance, unlock new opportunities for growth and innovation and provide market guidance on how these instruments can be channelled and adopted within the country.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

