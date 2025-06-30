Meraas, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has announced a new phase of City Walk Crestlane, a waterside residential development with panoramic views, launched earlier this year in Dubai.

This phase demonstrates the strong investor response to City Walk Crestlane, reinforcing Meraas’ position as a developer redefining urban living in Dubai through thoughtfully designed, lifestyle-led communities, said the Dubai developer.

Comprising two residential towers with a total of 198 premium units, the new phase of City Walk Crestlane offers a sophisticated approach to modern living.

With views of the Dubai skyline, the aspirational development features a collection of contemporary one- to three-bedroom apartments, four-bedroom duplexes with private terraces, and five-bedroom penthouses boasting double-height living spaces.

Each residence is designed to provide a tranquil sanctuary, framed by lush greenery and serene water features, it stated.

Strategically located within City Walk, it is near Downtown Dubai, the DIFC, Dubai Airport, and Jumeirah Beach.

The City Walk Crestlane masterplan features a combination of mid-rise and high-rise buildings, comprising 22 residential buildings that contain 2,625 residential units spread across 365,676 sq m.

Additionally, it incorporates designated areas for retail, recreation, and open spaces, providing contemporary luxury living in the heart of the city.

Residents also enjoy seamless access to iconic landmarks and all major destinations via key highways and road networks, including Al Safa, Al Wasl, Al Enjaz, and Al Multaqa streets, it added.

As part of the first waterside community in City Walk, the two new residential towers present a grand double-height reception and lounge areas, a cinema room, and a dedicated indoor kids’ club.

Furthermore, residents can enjoy exclusive access to a variety of outdoor community facilities, such as resort-style pools, a park, outdoor gyms, kids’ play areas, a pet park, yoga lawns, an outdoor cinema, and running and cycling tracks, all seamlessly integrated into an expansive, beautifully landscaped setting, said the developer.

Community indoor amenities at this waterside residential development include a state-of-the-art fitness studio, a games room and co-working spaces, it stated.

Accordingto Meraas, the architecture of City Walk Crestlane emphasises human-centric design, integrating seamlessly with the existing City Walk streetscape to add a metropolitan touch.

The development's well-designed layout ensures a harmonious blend of indoor elegance and outdoor vitality, thereby enhancing the overall community experience, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

