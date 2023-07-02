Muscat – The Ministry of Energy and Minerals (MEM) recently finalised a concession agreement for exploration and extraction of potash ore. The agreement is for concession area No 53-A, which lies within the swamps of Umm As Sameem.

The agreement was signed by H E Salim Nasser al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals, and Nasser al Araimi, Chairman of Sinbad Mining Resources Company, marking a crucial milestone in Oman’s mining industry.

By strategically allocating concession areas, MEM aims to overcome challenges related to reception of requests, establish an integrated geological and exploratory database, safeguard mineral ore sites from urban encroachment, and provide consistent exploration and mining opportunities in the sultanate. Emphasising minerals of high economic value, particularly metallic minerals, represents a shift in the ministry’s focus, resources and efforts.

This move also seeks to attract international companies specialised in exploration and mining, thereby bolstering the establishment of mining industries and generating valuable employment opportunities for the nation.

Through this concession agreement, MEM has paved the way for sustainable growth and development in the mining sector, contributing to Oman’s economic prosperity and positioning the sultanate as a prominent player in the global mining landscape.

