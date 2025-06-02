The Industry and Commerce Ministry is urging domestic manufacturers to register on a newly launched online platform aimed at boosting inter-Arab trade in industrial and mining products.

The ‘Arab Platform for Industrial and Mining Products Requests and Offers’ (APIP.online) was initiated by the Arab Organisation for Industrial Development, Standardisation and Mining. It seeks to connect Arab manufacturers with market opportunities across the region, fostering economic integration and increasing trade volumes among Arab nations.

Dr Khaled Al Alawi, assistant under-secretary for industrial development at the ministry, emphasised that the platform was an “exceptional opportunity” for Bahraini manufacturers. He stated it would allow them to showcase their products across the Arab world and identify regional market demands in the industrial and mining sectors, thereby strengthening their presence.

Dr Al Alawi noted that this initiative aligns with Bahrain’s Industrial Sector Strategy (2022-2026), which prioritises supporting national exports and enabling Bahraini manufacturers to expand regionally and compete in procurement agreements.

He added that the ministry aims to promote regional cooperation and integration among Arab industrial sectors through APIP.online, highlighting Bahrain’s manufacturing capabilities and its potential to compete globally.

The platform currently features data on over 60,000 industrial and mining establishments and more than 900 investment opportunities from 21 Arab countries, offering a comprehensive database of regional industrial and mining products and needs.