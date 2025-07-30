Riyadh – SHL Finance Company generated SAR 26.01 million in net profit during the first half (H1) of 2025, marking a 144.19% year-on-year (YoY) leap from SAR 10.65 million.

The assets increased by 4.61% to SAR 4.65 billion in H1-25 from SAR 4.45 billion a year earlier, according to the financial statements.

Earnings per share (EPS) reached SAR 0.26 as of 30 June 2025, higher than SAR 0.10 in H1-24.

Financials for Q2-25

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the Saudi company achieved net profits valued at SAR 11.92 million, an annual hike of 97.48% from SAR 6.04 million.

Quarterly, the Q2-25 net profits dropped by 15.32% from SAR 14.08 million in Q1-25.

