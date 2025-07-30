A public-private partnership has resulted in a solar energy project being set up at a major mining house in Zimbabwe. Last week, President Emmerson Mnangagwa officially commissioned the expanded smelter and first phase of a large-scale solar plant at Zimbabwe Platinum Mines (Zimplats).

Speaking at the Selous Metallurgical Complex in Ngezi, Mashonaland West, Mnangagwa hailed the dual projects – a $360 million expanded smelter and a 35MWac solar plant – as a testament to strategic collaboration between government and the private sector.

The developments form part of Zimplats’ broader $1.8 billion expansion programme, set to run through 2031, which also includes a base metal refinery, additional mining developments and a total 185MW of installed solar capacity.

“These developments are a remarkable milestone in Zimbabwe’s quest for industrial advancement, energy self-sufficiency and environmental sustainability.

“They demonstrate Zimplats’ commitment to remaining a strategic partner in our national Vision 2030,” Mnangagwa was quoted by the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation as saying.

The 38MW smelter expansion, completed in December 2024, triples the mine’s smelting capacity and is designed to enhance processing efficiency while reducing energy costs and environmental impact.

Meanwhile, the 35MWac solar plant – occupying 106 hectares – represents Phase 1A of Zimplats’ larger renewable energy strategy to reduce emissions and ensure stable power supply to its operations.

Zimplats, a subsidiary of South Africa’s Impala Platinum Holdings (Implats), is the country’s largest producer of platinum group metals (PGMs).

As a heavy energy consumer, the company said it has committed to reducing its carbon footprint through a two-pronged approach involving solar power development and direct importation of cleaner hydropower from Zambia.

“Locally supplied energy, largely generated from thermal sources, contributes significantly to carbon emissions. Our aim is to migrate to cleaner, renewable energy sources and maintain an optimal energy mix comprising solar, hydroelectric and local grid power,” Zimplats noted in its 2024 Integrated Annual Report.

Energy shortage woes in Zimbabwe

In recent years, Zimbabwe has faced recurrent power shortages, with loadshedding disrupting industrial production and household consumption.

According to the World Bank, only around 49.6% of Zimbabwe’s population had access to electricity as of 2021.

Mnangagwa also emphasised the critical role of mining in Zimbabwe’s economic transformation.

“With Zimbabwe among the top countries in platinum reserves, it is commendable that the sub-sector is well-coordinated with clear and achievable benchmarks for success.

“The generation that comes after us should be able to thank us for creating a legacy that benefits generations to come,” he said.

Mining remains one of Zimbabwe’s top-performing sectors, contributing around 12% to GDP, as well as foreign currency earnings and employment.

The President reiterated that projects such as Zimplats’ expansion should deliver not only macroeconomic gains but also tangible benefits for communities, including jobs, skills development and improved infrastructure.

