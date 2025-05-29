This comes as the country’s power utility firm, Zesa Holdings, has capital requirements of US$2 billion, which is limiting its ability to provide steady power.

Independent power producers (IPPs), primarily from the mining and industrial sectors, are investing in solar, coal and hydroelectric projects to secure consistent power amid persistent blackouts and rising tariffs.

The IEUG represents Zimbabwe’s largest electricity consumers across the mining, manufacturing and agriculture sectors. The group champions sustainable energy solutions, particularly through IPPs, to reduce the reliance on the strained national grid and improve industrial competitiveness.

“We’ve accepted the challenge from President Emmerson Mnangagwa,” Cross said during last week’s Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe’s annual conference held in Victoria Falls.

“At this moment, we have around 16,000MW of new power production under development: 2,000MW (solar), 2,000MW (coal) and 12,000MW (hydro). If we can deliver this at competitive rates, we will solve our problems as the private sector.”

Zimbabwe’s peak electricity demand exceeds 2,000MW, yet generation remains unstable, fluctuating between 1,000MW and 1,400MW due to capacity limitations at the Kariba South Hydro and Hwange thermal power stations.

These limitations have left most sectors of the economy vulnerable to loadshedding and erratic supply, despite the government’s efforts to stabilise the sector.

