Cape Town and the Western Cape has cemented its status as Africa’s leading destination for international association meetings, according to the recently released International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) GlobeWatch 2024 Business Analytics Report.

The latest data reveal that the number of international association meetings hosted in Cape Town increased from 42 in 2023 to 58 in 2024, propelling the city 15 places up the global rankings to 35th. This achievement places it among the world’s top 10 cities for average attendance per event, with 717 delegates per meeting.

The report has revealed that the number of international association meetings hosted in Cape Town increased from 42 in 2023 to 58 in 2024. This growth means that the city climbs 15 places in the global rankings to 35th, and is placed among the top 10 cities globally for average attendance per event, with an impressive 717 delegates per meeting.

Smaller towns gaining ground

Stellenbosch’s ongoing success in the rankings demonstrates that business events are gaining a province-wide impact. The municipality hosted 7 meetings in the last year, and 100 meetings between 2013 - 2024.

The report also shows that towns like George, Grabouw, Knysna, and Paarl are emerging as new attractive options for smaller-scale association meetings. Each of these towns hosted at least one international meeting over the past year, reflecting a broader provincial footprint in the global business events space.

Nationally, South Africa remains the top-performing country on the continent, with international meetings increasing from 84 in 2021 to 98 in both 2023 and 2024, generating over R2 billion for the national economy.

Wesgro CEO Wrenelle Stander celebrated the news, saying: "This ranking shows that Cape Town and the Western Cape stand shoulder to shoulder with global conference hubs such as Dubai, Barcelona, and Melbourne. We are particularly pleased that smaller towns across the province are experiencing the benefits of business events."

“In the 2024/25 financial year, the Cape Town and the Western Cape Convention Bureau, powered by Wesgro, secured 36 new conference bids, with a projected economic impact of R745 million and over 27,000 delegates expected through to 2028. Bid submissions for events as far ahead as 2032 are already underway, ensuring a healthy pipeline of future opportunities,” added Stander.

Events boost local economy

Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer, welcomed the findings, saying: "These outstanding results reflect the Western Cape’s global competitiveness and the tangible economic impact of business events. Every international meeting we host fuels job creation, investment, and innovation, while positioning our region as a hub of knowledge and expertise."

Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth in the City of Cape Town, adds: “Cape Town’s impressive rise in the global rankings reflects not only our world-class infrastructure and skilled workforce but also the power of strong public-private partnerships. Business tourism remains a key pillar of our economic growth strategy, and we’re just getting started.

"What makes this growth even more exciting is the incredible ripple effect it has across our local economy. Each international meeting boosts bookings at our hotels, fills tables at our restaurants, drives foot traffic to our shops, and supports our entertainment sector. These events create work opportunities and bring global attention to local businesses.

"That’s why we proudly fund the Convention Bureau, because we’ve seen firsthand how strategic bidding and support unlock wide-reaching benefits for communities across Cape Town.

Major conferences incoming

Looking ahead, several high-profile conferences secured by the Convention Bureau are set to take place in Cape Town and the Western Cape, including the International Communication Association Congress in 2026, the 11th World Congress on ADHD in 2027, and the World Congress of Entomology in 2028—highlighting the region’s appeal as a world-class destination for knowledge-based events.

The upcoming Western Cape Investment Summit, to be hosted at the CTICC from 5 to 7 November, also demonstrates the power of business events to drive economic impact in the region.

"Hosting international conferences is about much more than just the numbers—it’s about the people, the ideas shared, and the connections made. Business events bring real value to our economy and open doors for collaboration across borders, industries, and institutions. That’s what makes this growth so exciting," concludes Stander.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).