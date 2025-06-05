Limpopo spaza shop owners will get an opportunity to learn more about how they can access financial and non-financial support from the Spaza Shop Support Fund at an interactive session at the George Phadagi Town Hall, in Thohoyandou, on Friday.

The session is part of a countrywide campaign aimed at creating awareness about the Spaza Shop Support Fund.

The campaign, which began in KwaZulu-Natal last month, is hosted by the Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition (the Dtic) and the Department of Small Business Development (DSDB).

The R500m fund was launched by the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau, and the Minister of Small Business Development, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, in Soweto, on 8 April 2025.

The national education and awareness campaign is being held in partnership with the Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency (SEDFA) and the National Empowerment Fund (NEF), the agencies of the DSBD and the Dtic, respectively, which will be responsible for administering the fund.

The interactive session with spaza owners in the Vhembe District Municipality will be an opportunity to learn more about how to apply for the fund and which requirements will they be expected to comply with.

According to Minister Tau, government is taking a concrete step to formalise and empower the informal sector with the fund.

Tau said supporting spaza shops would enable entrepreneurs, often women and young people, to participate fully in the economic process.

“These small businesses generate employment, drive local commerce, and channel much-needed income into communities that have long been underserved. Studies show that small businesses account for a significant portion of job creation in South Africa.

“By providing spaza shop owners with financial support, infrastructure upgrades, and essential business training, we are setting the stage for sustainable job creation,” Tau said.

Minister Ndabeni said the role played by Sedfa and NEF was truly appreciated and that the department believed this fund would go a long way in assisting shop owners that are registered and have operating permits.

“Our partnership ensures that spaza shop owners are not only funded but are also trained, mentored, and integrated into reliable supply chains. This is about building long-term sustainability for township retail,” Ndabeni said.

The aim of the fund is to support South African-owned township community convenience shops, including spaza shops, to increase their participation in the townships and rural areas’ retail trade sector and to provide critical financial and non-financial support to township businesses, including community convenience stores and spaza shops.

The fund also provides various types of support including the initial purchase of stock via delivery channel partners, upgrading of building infrastructure, systems, refrigeration, shelving and security, as well as training programmes which includes point of sale devices, business skills, digital literacy, credit health, food safety, business compliance.

The fund also seeks to bolster the broader supply chain by fostering partnerships with local manufacturers, black industrialists and wholesalers.

Through bulk purchasing arrangements and the promotion of locally produced goods, spaza shops will benefit from reduced costs and increased access to quality products.

