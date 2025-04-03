MUSCAT: Minerals Development Oman (MDO), the country leading mining investment company, has achieved a significant milestone in its exploration strategy with the completion of a comprehensive airborne geophysical survey, a key initiative aimed at advancing mineral resource development across the Sultanate of Oman. This breakthrough, coupled with an aggressive exploration programme, has led to the identification of substantial mineral deposits, strengthening Oman's position as a rising player in the global mining sector as published in the company Annual Report 2024.

Spanning a total of 23,763 square kilometres across multiple governorates, MDO’s concession areas host a diverse range of metallic and industrial mineral resources. Throughout 2024, the company intensified its exploration efforts across 14 key areas, executing extensive geophysical and geochemical surveys, exploratory drilling, and mineral assessments. The airborne geophysical survey, covering 16,000 square kilometres across seven concession areas in Al Buraimi, North and South Al Batinah, North Al Sharqiyah, Al Dhahirah, and Al Dakhiliyah, represents a major step forward in enhancing target accuracy for future mineral development projects.

Exploratory drilling in 2024 marked a significant acceleration in MDO’s mineral resource evaluation. The company drilled an impressive 48,566 metres across multiple sites, yielding promising discoveries of copper, chromite, high-quality dolomite, and silica. Key highlights include the 11-B Khabiyat Site and the 12A-2 Maydan Site, where extensive drilling is set to continue in 2025 to support advanced resource and reserve estimation studies. Notably, the Maydan site, located 45 kilometres northwest of the Yanqul Project, has emerged as a high-potential area for future mining activities.

The chromite sector has also seen remarkable progress, with new deposits discovered at Jib Jiba, Wadi Rajmi, and Diqara, increasing estimated chromite resources to 467,000 tonnes. Additional findings in Fanja and Al Raki further bolster Oman’s position as a significant chromite producer. Meanwhile, the industrial minerals sector recorded major discoveries, including an estimated 111 million tonnes of high-purity silica (96.96%) in Quriyat. Dolomite reserves were also significantly upgraded, with 242 million tonnes identified in Dhabab containing 20.77% magnesium oxide (MgO) and an additional 66 million tonnes in Duqm with 21.56% MgO content.

MDO’s geochemical surveys also played a crucial role in refining exploration targets, with 2,747 initial samples collected and a second phase of detailed surveying initiated for 60 identified exploration targets. This meticulous approach aims to enhance target precision and optimise mineral extraction strategies. Drilling activities across various blocks delivered valuable geological data, with major drilling efforts recorded in Block 12A-2 (22,078 metres), Block 11-B (12,793 metres), and Block 12A-1 (5,911 metres). Other ongoing exploration efforts span Blocks 13-B, 12-B, 52, 24, and 23, with promising initial results that warrant continued assessment.

Matar al Badi, CEO of MDO, stated: "As we release Minerals Development Oman SAOC 'MDO' 2024 Annual Report, I feel proud of what we’ve accomplished together. This year’s milestones reflect our growing impact—from unlocking high-potential mineral assets to forging strategic partnerships that strengthen Oman’s mining future. Behind every achievement is the dedication of our exceptional team and the trust of our stakeholders. Thank you for being part of this journey."

The successful execution of MDO’s exploration initiatives underscores the company’s commitment to driving Oman’s mining sector forward. By integrating cutting-edge geophysical and geochemical survey techniques with extensive drilling programmes, MDO is positioning itself as a key catalyst for the nation’s mineral wealth development. These efforts align with Oman Vision 2040, which seeks to diversify the economy and establish the Sultanate of Oman as a competitive player in the global mining industry.

