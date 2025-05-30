Paul Dunne has been appointed president of The Minerals Council South Africa, after acting as caretaker president during 2024, at the Council’s 135th Annual General Meeting.

The Council also published its Integrated Annual Review and Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 at the AGM.

The reports present the dual role of the Minerals Council by presenting an accurate and relevant picture of the important role the mining industry plays in South Africa’s economy, and the contribution to society of the mining industry as well as the activities of the Minerals Council in supporting and promoting its members and the sector.

Cornerstone of economic stability

“Mining must succeed for South Africa to succeed,” says Dunne, as he reflected on the past year, saying that South Africa’s mining industry remains a cornerstone of economic stability and progress.

“Despite formidable challenges, the sector continues to play a pivotal role in job creation, foreign exchange earnings and industrial growth, reinforcing its position as a vital contributor to the country’s economic and social fabric,” he says in his president’s letter in the IAR.

“Despite the vital role that mining plays in South Africa’s economy, its contribution to GDP has declined over the years.

“This is not due to a lack of potential but rather the result of structural challenges, ranging from regulatory uncertainty to infrastructure constraints.”

Dunne highlights the interventions the Minerals Council has led to address illegal mining, regulatory and infrastructure constraints in energy and rail and port infrastructure, while noting that water supply is an emerging risk that needs urgent collaborative action and responsible stewardship.

“Our industry’s commitment to responsible water management is not only fundamental to mitigating this risk, but also to strengthening our social licence to operate and ensuring mining communities benefit from shared water infrastructure solutions,” he says.

Bold action

In his letter to stakeholders, CEO, Mzila Mthenjane, discusses the five outcomes the Minerals Council aims to achieve.

These are:



- To strengthen the climate response and advance a just energy transition by driving responsible mining practices and reducing carbon emissions



- The enhancement of its advocacy through a data-driven approach to policy engagement where positions are backed by clear evidence of mining’s impact on the economy and society.



- Acceleration of investment promotion to showcase South Africa as a destination for responsible mining investment.



- Contribution towards improving infrastructure efficiency in logistics and energy to remove barriers that hinder the sector’s growth.

- Transformation beyond compliance for a more inclusive and representative industry./ol>

“The future of South African mining requires bold action from both government and private sector,” says Mthenjane.

Solutions

He says the solutions are clear:

“The mining industry stands ready to invest, create jobs, and drive economic growth.

“What we need is an ‘all-of-government commitment to removing barriers to encourage investment in exploration, mine development and existing operations,” says Mthenjane.

The report details the Minerals Council’s strategic plan and reports on how the organisation delivered against this plan during the year.

The Integrated Annual Review and Financial Statements 2024 may be accessed on the Minerals Council website Read the reports here

