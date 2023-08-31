Oman’s Ministry of Finance has qualified five companies to design, construct, finance, operate and maintain the Salalah-Thumriat Truck Road under public private partnership (PPP) agreement.

The first of its kind 67-kilometre road specifically designed for heavy vehicles is being developed by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, Oman.

VINCI Highways, STRABAG Motorway, China Communications Construction Company, Plenary Middle East (in alliance with international companies) and Bouygues Travaux Public SAS (in alliance with a local company) are the selected bidders, according to a tweet by the Ministry.

33 companies had expressed interest and eight companies had submitted request for qualification, and finally five have been selected, the Ministry said.

The project is estimated to cost $520 million to $650 illion and will serve the country’s mineral industry and trade flows with neighbouring Yemen, via the Al Mazunah Free Zone.

(Writing by Sowmya Sundar; Editing by Anoop Menon)

