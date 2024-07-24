Muscat – The Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology has commenced the second part of Phase 2 of the Sharqiyah Expressway project.

This section extends from the wilayat of Al Kamil and Al Wafi to the wilayat of Sur and is being executed by Al Tasnim Projects LLC. The project connects the wilayats of North and South Sharqiyah governorates.

The project, costing over RO68 million, includes several stages. It involves upgrading the current road to a dual carriageway with three lanes, covering approximately 52km from Al Kamil to Sur. Additionally, the road from the Sur roundabout to Sur Plaza Hotel will be upgraded to a dual carriageway with two lanes over a length of about 3km.

Key components of the project include the construction of an overpass, several wadi crossing bridges and overpasses, vehicle tunnels, and pedestrian underpasses. Lighting works and the installation of traffic signals in Sur will also be completed.

This project is a vital infrastructure development that aims to facilitate traffic and improve road connectivity between different areas in the two governorates, thereby enhancing economic and social development in the region. The project is expected to take about 22 months to complete.

Significantly, the project will also involve converting the Bilad Sur roundabout into a signalised intersection and installing lighting along a 3km stretch of the road in Sur.

