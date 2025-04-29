MUSCAT: The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT), hosted a forum here on April 28 to support the formulation of a national advanced air mobility strategy in Oman.

Held in partnership with Al Ankaa Space Technologies and GUAMobility, the “Urban Air Mobility Forum” was attended by key industry stakeholders from the government, the private sector, academia and international organizations.

In his keynote address, Assistant Director of the Oman Logistics Center, Eng Awadh Salim al Sudairi, highlighted the significance of the event: “This event represents a national strategic platform that highlights one of the most promising and innovative sectors — the Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) sector, which involves the use of drones and flying taxis to transport people and goods within cities at altitudes of less than 1,000 feet, aiming to reduce congestion in a smart and sustainable manner. It forms an essential part of the aspirations of the Sultanate of Oman and is aligned with the goals of Oman Vision 2040,” he shared.

“Today, we gather with you to explore the opportunities and challenges, and to discover the potential of urban air mobility technologies within the national transportation ecosystem. Together, we aim to shape the future of our communities based on innovation, partnership, and sustainability,” he added.

According to Al Sudairi, the forum aims to achieve five primary objectives, including the formulation of a cross-sectoral national strategy for the Advanced Air Mobility sector, the development of an integrated sectorial infrastructure, and enhancement of the logistic sector’s readiness for modern transportation model adoption.

Additionally, the forum aims to promote investment and entrepreneurship in the field, and empower Omani youth by building competitive national capacities.

Officials noted that the forum also aims to support Oman’s candidacy to host the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) Global AAM Symposium in 2026.

The two-forum also features key workshops spotlighting various aspects of the urban air mobility ecosystem including: governance and regulation, infrastructure for urban air ports (Vertiports), airspace management and low-altitude aviation, financing and investment models, cybersecurity and aviation safety, uses of air mobility, capacity building, employment and vocational training.

Additionally, the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology announced its intention of launching a national experimental "Geozone" which will be used to test AAM applications and technology in a safe environment. According to officials, the zone will allow startups and research institutions to develop industry solutions within the country.

Furthermore, officials from the Ministry unveiled that the forum will announce five key pilot projects, including: urban inter-city transport, air cargo and logistics services, emergency medical services (EMS), airborne security and surveillance, and the development of national innovation incubators.

The outcomes and executive recommendations of the forum are expected to be announced during the events of the Global Logistics Day on April 30.

