Clearing agents operating at the nation’s ports have called on other foreign shipping companies to stop the collection of Container Deposits Fee from importers during cargo clearance processes.

Recall that French shipping liner, CMA CGM recently announced that it has stopped the collection of Container Deposits Fee from importers with effect from 21st of May, 2025.

Reacting to the decision by CMA CGM to cancel Container Deposit Fee collection, a former acting National President of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Dr. Kayode Farinto, in an exclusive chat with the Nigerian Tribune, explained that it is already part of the recommendations submitted to the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) during a stakeholders engagement, and that it is already embedded in the Nigerian Port Economic Regulatory Agency Bill.

According to Farinto, “CMA CGM only tried to beat what was coming. The law that will stop all shipping companies from collecting Container Deposits Fee is already in the Nigerian Port Economic Regulatory Agency Bill which is already on the table of Mr. President for accent.

“So, CMA CGM got wind of this and quickly played along by stopping the collection of the fee from importers. I am surprised that Maersk Line and Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) are still slamming such charges on importers.

“When Mr. President finally accents to the Bill, all the shipping companies will have no choice but to stop the collection of such charges because there will be a penalty for such. By then, it would have become mandatory for all of them to stop the collection of such charges.”

In a formal communication to the Council, CMA CGM attributed the decision to valuable customer feedback received over the years.

“Over the years, we have heard your feedback regarding the Container Deposit process, and we are pleased to announce that effective May 21, 2025, we have removed the container deposit requirement for all new bookings.

“In place of the deposit, we have enhanced our documentation and verification process to ensure secure and efficient service. A checklist will be shared via our usual communication channels for your guidance.

“This change is designed to streamline operations, reduce financial strain, and simplify logistics for you. This adjustment further aligns with our commitment to ensuring a more seamless experience for your business,” a CMA CGM statement read

