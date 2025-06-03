Oman - Galfar, one of the largest engineering, contracting and construction companies in Oman, has announced that it has secured a major construction works contract for Part Four of the Sultan Said bin Taimour Road Dualization Project.

The project is being implemented in partnership with Al Omaier Trading and Contracting Company, said Galfar in a statement.

This project stands as one of the most important connecting roads between the governorates of Oman, contributing to the strengthening of the logistics sector, and the development of economic and social mobility, it stated.

Lauding the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology for the project, Galfar said with this vital project, it looks forward to working closely with all stakeholders to deliver this project as per the planned schedule, contributing to sustainable development and strengthening the national road network.

This strategic project aims to complete the dual carriageway from the Wilayat of Adam in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate to the Wilayat of Thumrait in Dhofar Governorate, building on the 317 km already developed to the north.

Once completed, the route from Muscat to Dhofar will become the longest dualised road in the sultanate, it added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).