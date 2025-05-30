The container terminal operator at the Lagos Port Complex, APM Terminals has revealed that due to a sustained surge in import cargo volumes over recent weeks, foreign shipping lines have had to prioritise discharging incoming laden containers over evacuating empties.

Responsimg to enquiries surrounding the congestion of empty containers at its terminal by Tribune Online, APM Terminal Manager, Steen Knudsen said that the management of empty container evacuation into the terminal – and subsequent shipment onto vessels – is the exclusive responsibility of shipping lines, which own and control all containers.

Knudsen said, “There have been insinuations suggesting that APM Terminals Apapa is not receiving empty containers, allegedly contributing to yard congestion. However, the terminal operator has clarified that the management of empty container evacuation into the terminal – and subsequent shipment onto vessels – is the exclusive responsibility of shipping lines, which own and control all containers.

“Due to a sharp and sustained surge in import cargo volumes over recent weeks, shipping lines have had to prioritize discharging incoming laden containers over evacuating empties. This operational shift has resulted in a growing inventory of empty containers within the terminal, significantly limiting yard space.

“As a result of this accumulation, APM Terminals Apapa has had to temporarily restrict the reception of additional empty containers until the existing stock is cleared by the shipping lines.

“We recognize the impact this may have on truck operators, consignees, and landside logistics, and we are actively engaging the shipping lines and relevant government authorities to expedite vessel evacuation of empty containers.”

The Terminal Manager emphasised that the development is not due to a failure in terminal operations, but rather a systemic issue stemming from the imbalance in container traffic.

“Shipping lines play a key role in ensuring containers are loaded out as empties once they are returned. Unfortunately, the high volume of imports is tipping that balance. We are committed to doing everything within our operational capacity to support the clearing of this backlog,” the statement added.

APM Terminals Apapa is appealing to landside customers, truck operators, and other stakeholders to kindly bear with the temporary restrictions and delays in receiving empties, while assuring them that every effort is being made to normalize the situation.

“APM Terminals Apapa remains steadfast in its commitment to professionalism, efficient service delivery, and partnership with stakeholders to ensure the Nigerian supply chain keeps moving,” he said.

Recall that truckers had lamented that due to a lack of acceptance of empty containers at APM Terminals, many truckers are losing jobs while making unnecessary parking payments.

