MUSCAT: Oman’s ambitious drive to overhaul its transport sector is gaining pace, with work progressing on two landmark projects—the Muscat Metro network and the Hafeet Rail link connecting Oman and the UAE. These initiatives, central to the Sultanate’s long-term mobility goals, were a key focus of discussions during the Oman-France Rail & Mobility Day held in Muscat on Tuesday.

As part of Oman Vision 2040 and the Transport and Logistics Strategy (2021–2025), the Sultanate has committed more than US$4 billion in recent years to modernise its infrastructure—transforming the way people and goods move across the country.

The Muscat Metro project, now in the feasibility stage, proposes a 50-kilometre network with 36 stations across the capital. Once operational, it will become Oman’s first urban rail system, significantly easing congestion in the capital while promoting more sustainable modes of travel.

Designed to support Muscat’s growing population and expanding cityscape, the metro is envisioned as a backbone of the city’s future transport ecosystem—linking key residential, commercial, and transit hubs.

Also moving forward is the Hafeet Rail Project, a cross-border railway that will connect Oman with the United Arab Emirates. The line is expected to streamline the flow of both freight and passengers between economic zones in the two countries, enhancing trade and regional integration.

Both projects are being developed with a strong focus on sustainability, multimodal connectivity, and alignment with the broader logistics and economic goals of the Sultanate. In parallel with rail infrastructure, Oman is working to modernise its public transport systems through the introduction of electric buses, improved service integration, and upgraded transit infrastructure—key elements in the shift toward greener mobility solutions.

French expertise supports Oman’s vision

While the focus remains firmly on Oman’s strategic goals, the event also underscored the value of international partnerships. Organised by Business France with the support of the French Embassy in Oman, the Oman-France Rail & Mobility Day brought together key Omani institutions including Mwasalat, ASYAD, and the Oman Chamber of Commerce, alongside 13 French companies offering solutions in railway engineering, urban mobility, safety systems, and digital infrastructure.

The event was inaugurated by Luciano Rispoli, deputy head of mission at the French Embassy to the Sultanate of Oman, and highlighted the deepening cooperation between the two nations and their shared commitment to building a sustainable mobility roadmap for the region.

Among them, Dassault Systèmes presented simulation tools that support metro and rail system optimisation. VINCI Construction Grands Projets and RATP Dev shared expertise in large-scale project execution and public transit operations, while others such as Apave, Codra, OXYSIGN, and Saarstahl Rail showcased technologies for maintenance, signage, and safety.

As Oman presses ahead with its rail and mobility priorities, the Muscat Metro and Hafeet Rail projects stand out as cornerstones of a smarter, cleaner transport future. With planning and technical groundwork already in motion, and with the backing of specialised international partners, these initiatives reflect Oman’s serious intent to become a leader in sustainable mobility and regional connectivity.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).