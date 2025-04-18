Baghdad:The Sultanate of Oman today held a discussion session with the Republic of Iraq, during which aspects of joint cooperation in the field of transport and ways to develop them were explored.

This took place during a meeting between Eng. Said bin Hamoud Al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology, and Razzaq Muhaibis Al-Saadawi, Iraqi Minister of Transport.

The meeting, held in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, also addressed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries in the logistics sector, in the presence of officials from both sides.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

