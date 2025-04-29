KUWAIT CITY - The Municipal Council, led by Chairman Abdullah Al-Mahri, approved amendments to the building regulations for agricultural and livestock areas during a meeting on Monday.

The council defined agricultural areas as plots of state property allocated for the production activities of the Public Authority for Agriculture Affairs and Fish Resources (PAAAFR), the Public Authority for Sports (PAS), and the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM).

These areas will be used for various purposes, including growing agricultural products, raising fish, poultry, livestock, and cattle, as well as beekeeping and honey production.

Additionally, the areas will be utilized for breeding and training racehorses and camels by hunting and equestrian clubs, as well as camel clubs. Specific plots in Abdali and Wafra will also be included.

The amendments introduced new regulations that allow agricultural areas in Wafra, Abdali, and Sulaibiya to have a permitted building ratio of up to 10 percent of the plot area, with a maximum building area of 10,000 square meters.

Furthermore, the council approved the allocation of a reservoir and a pathway, as well as the addition of a transformer. It also decided to cancel the allocation of previous reservoirs in the South Sabahiya area and allocated overhead lines to connect the main transformer station in Wafra.

