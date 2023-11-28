Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Child Affairs Sheikh Firas Al-Sabah affirmed full support for Kuwaiti farmers, indicating that marketing ideas for the Kuwaiti product will be taken into consideration to find points of sale to market their products in a way that ensures easy access to the consumer, reports Al-Rai daily.

The minister said, in a press statement on the sidelines of the opening of the “Al-Nuer Market” at the Sabah Al-Salem Cooperative Society, yesterday, that the Kuwaiti product is of high quality, and indicated the products displayed by farmers in the market inspire pride.

He added that launching the market activities for the second year in a row confirms the remarkable success it is achieving, saying the idea was the brainchild of the former Minister of Social Affairs, Mai Al-Baghli.

For his part, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sabah Al-Salem Cooperative Society, Dr. Muhammad Al-Ajmi, confirmed that the market will be held for two days in coordination with the Union of Consumer Cooperative Societies, pointing out the keenness to provide free “booths” and advertisements by the association.

The “Al-Nuer Market” exhibition is being held for the second year in a row under the supervision and sponsorship of the Ministry of Social Affairs, without any intermediary or any other party, whether from the private sector or public benefit associations.

The exhibition aims to encourage local farmers and owners of other local products, and to highlight the quality of the local agricultural product and other local products such as apiaries, dairy, and others.

One of the goals of the exhibition is to create a direct relationship between producers and consumers that benefits both parties, under the auspices of the Ministry of Social Affairs, through which each party can directly sense the requirements and capabilities of the other party.

