Egypt - Alaa Farouk, Egypt’s Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, met with Mohamed Gaber Abou El Wafa, Egypt’s newly appointed ambassador to Kuwait, to discuss strengthening agricultural cooperation between the two nations. Abou El Wafa is set to begin his duties in the coming days.

During the meeting, the two officials explored key areas of collaboration in agriculture and food security, with a particular emphasis on agricultural investment. Minister Farouk highlighted agriculture as one of Egypt’s most promising sectors, offering significant opportunities for Kuwaiti investment in areas such as land reclamation, poultry production, fish farming, and agricultural manufacturing.

Farouk pointed out that the Egyptian government has made substantial strides in improving the investment climate, especially in agriculture and food security. He proposed inviting Kuwaiti investors and experts to visit Egypt to explore these growing opportunities firsthand.

The Minister also emphasized Egypt’s technical expertise in various agricultural fields, including pest and rodent control, veterinary vaccines and medicines, and livestock production. This expertise, Farouk noted, could be shared with Kuwait to further enhance bilateral cooperation.

Additionally, Farouk underlined the importance of increasing Egyptian agricultural exports to Kuwait, especially high-quality produce that is in demand in global markets. He suggested organizing a visit by a Kuwaiti delegation to Egypt to strengthen ties and explore further opportunities.

Ambassador Abou El Wafa expressed his commitment to fostering closer ties between Egypt and Kuwait, emphasizing that agriculture will be a priority during his tenure. He praised Egypt’s advancements in the agricultural sector and its technical capabilities, stressing that the goal is to translate these discussions into tangible steps that would boost trade and investment between both countries.

