Major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Tuesday, supported by upbeat corporate earnings and easing trade tensions between the U.S. and its partners.

The U.S. would move to reduce the impact of duties imposed on foreign parts in domestically manufactured cars, and keep tariffs on cars made abroad from stacking up on other duties, officials said.

China has exempted some U.S. imports from its 125% tariffs and is asking firms to identify critical goods they need levy-free, according to businesses that have been notified, in the clearest sign yet of Beijing's concerns about the trade war's fallout.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index edged 0.1% higher, helped by a 3.1% rise in Saudi Arabian Mining Company.

Among other gainers, Arabian Contracting Services Company jumped 7%, after posting a steep rise in annual sales.

However, the advertisement firm saw a decline in profit.

On the other hand, Alinma Bank retreated 1.2%, after the lender reported a sequential fall in first-quarter profit.

Dubai's main share index gained 0.3%, with top lender Emirates NBD advancing 1.2%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index climbed 0.9%, buoyed by a 3.8% advance in First Abu Dhabi Bank as the United Arab Emirates' biggest lender beat first-quarter estimates.

The bank reported a net profit of 5.13 billion dirhams ($1.40 billion), beating analysts' average expectations of 4.24 billion dirhams, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Elsewhere, Aldar Properties gained 2%, on upbeat quarterly earnings, while Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank leapt 4.6% ahead of earnings announcement.

The Qatari index added 0.2%, with Qatar Islamic Bank rising 1.4%.

Meanwhile, Qatar Gas Transport dropped 1.3%, as the energy transporter is slated to report its first-quarter earnings.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)