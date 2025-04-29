Muscat: The Hatta Land Port connecting the UAE and the Sultanate of Oman, and the Port of Sohar are the main gateways for the entry of goods and cargo to the Sultanate of Oman.

The value of imports through Hatta Land Port in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 524 million, accounting for 52 percent of the total value of imports through land ports.

The value of imports through Sohar Port during the same period was RO2,089 million, contributing to 70 percent of the total value of imports through seaports.

It may be noted that major non-oil Omani exports are received by the UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, South Korea, and the United States, while major countries for re-exports are the UAE, Iran, China, and the United States.

The non-Omani imports are mostly from the UAE, China, Kuwait, India, and Saudi Arabia.

The Sultanate of Oman shares a direct land border only with Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

