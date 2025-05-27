MUSCAT: The Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) has entered into a landmark agreement with Mahdah Development Company—an Omani-Emirati partnership represented by DP World—to develop and operate the first phase of the Al-Rawdah Special Economic Zone in Al Buraimi Governorate. The signing ceremony was held in the presence of His Highness Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports, and Youth, and His Highness Shaikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defense of the United Arab Emirates. Signing on behalf of OPAZ was Eng Ahmed bin Hassan al Dheeb, Vice-Chairman of OPAZ, while Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World, represented the Emirati side.

Eng Ahmed al Dheeb emphasised that the Al-Rawdah Special Economic Zone is a strategic initiative aligned with the goals of Oman Vision 2040. He noted that the project is designed to create employment opportunities, attract cutting-edge technologies, and promote a sustainable, business-friendly environment. The zone’s location in Wilayat Mahdah, strategically positioned at the crossroads between Oman and the United Arab Emirates, ensures direct connectivity to Sohar Port and Jebel Ali Port. This geographic advantage is expected to enhance logistics efficiency, reduce operational costs, and improve market access across the Gulf, Asia, and Africa.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem described the project as a new chapter in economic cooperation between Oman and the UAE. He reiterated DP World's commitment to developing a world-class trade and investment hub in partnership with OPAZ and Omani stakeholders. The project, he said, will serve as a platform for sustainable and diversified economic growth while deepening commercial ties between the two countries.

Under the 50-year usufruct agreement, Mahdah Development Company will initially develop 14 square kilometers of the zone, with the potential to expand to 25 square kilometers in a second phase, subject to a detailed development plan. The company is tasked with delivering core infrastructure, including road networks, water and sewage systems, and other public utilities. It will also prepare a comprehensive master plan, conduct environmental assessments, and outline zoning layouts for industrial, logistics, commercial, and service sectors.

The first phase will focus on attracting investment in key sectors such as manufacturing, logistics and warehousing, pharmaceuticals, plastics, mining, food processing, and safety and security services. This multi-sectoral approach is expected to attract high-value investors and support long-term business viability. To incentivize investment, Al-Rawdah Special Economic Zone will offer a host of benefits, including a 10-year income tax exemption extendable for two additional terms, customs duty exemptions on imports, exports, and stored goods, and streamlined licensing and permitting through a one-stop shop. Foreign investors will be permitted 100% ownership of their enterprises, while strategic projects will benefit from a single-window approval process for establishment and operation.

In addition to its economic and trade focus, the zone is positioned to facilitate supply chain development and re-export activities between Oman, the UAE, and broader global markets. It is also expected to enhance lifestyle offerings, promote tourism, and support business diversification within Mahdah and the wider Al Buraimi Governorate. The initiative is seen as a catalyst for job creation and small and medium enterprise (SME) development in the region.

The signing of the agreement reinforces Oman’s commitment to economic diversification, strengthening strategic partnerships, and attracting quality investments in alignment with the long-term aspirations of Oman Vision 2040.

