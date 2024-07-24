Muscat – The Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology (MoTCIT) has responded promptly to concerns raised on social media regarding potholes on the main road from Qatbit towards Dhofar Governorate.

In a statement, the ministry clarified that it has addressed the situation immediately in coordination with the Royal Oman Police. ‘The Directorate General of Roads and Land Transport in Dhofar governorate will carry out road maintenance and repair the damage as soon as possible.’

The Royal Oman Police also issued a caution to commuters using the Haima-Thumrait road, highlighting the presence of potholes on the road shoulders after the Qatbit rest stop towards Dhofar. ‘Guidance signs have been placed to alert drivers, and coordination with relevant authorities for road repairs is ongoing,’ ROP stated.

The ministry extended its gratitude for the public’s prompt reporting of the issue and urges everyone to drive safely.

