ACES, a specialist in geotechnical engineering, construction material testing, special engineering studies, has been awarded a specialised pile testing contract as part of the UAE-Oman Railway Link, contributing to the delivery of a key cross-border infrastructure connection in the region.

The scope of work includes bi-directional load testing, ultrasonic crosshole testing, caliper logging, and low strain impact integrity testing, delivered with the same precision, quality and technical standards that define its work across transportation and infrastructure sectors, said ACES Oman in a LinkedIn notification.

The region’s first cross border rail network, UAE-Oman Railway Link runs 238km long - from Sohar Port in Oman to Abu Dhabi in the UAE.

The UAE-Oman railway network project marks a new era of progress and prosperity strengthening the historic relationship between the two countries.

Hafeet Rail, a joint venture between Etihad Rail, Oman Rail and Mubadala Investment, will be responsible for the construction and operation of the $2.5 billion project.

The railway network will include the construction of 60 bridges, some towering up to 34m in height.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

