Qatar - The Maritime Transport Affairs at the Ministry of Transport (MoT) recorded 5,042 transactions during the second quarter of 2025, according to an X post by the ministry.



These covered maritime vessels' main services, including issuance and accreditation of certificates of competency for safe manning, naval architect and marine officer. Also, services were provided for maritime vessels' ownership transfer, renewal and registration. Data monitoring and renewal services were extended for foreign vessels engaged in operations in Qatar waters.



The MoT is providing various services to small and large vessels in order to develop the maritime transport sector. They are also designed to facilitate operations and procedures, and to keep pace with technological advancements through the automation of all ship services.



The various services are provided through integration with MoT’s national documentation and archiving system to ensure business procedures are facilitated and completed through the mobile app or portal.

