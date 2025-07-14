RIYADH — The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) has officially launched the process of acquiring properties that conflict with the planned routes of major road development projects in the Saudi capital.



The initiative is part of the second phase of the city’s Road Corridors Development Program, aimed at addressing the needs of Riyadh’s fast-growing population by improving connectivity and transportation infrastructure across the capital.



The targeted properties are located along several key development sites, including the Thamaniyah Road, the Second Eastern Ring Road, Prince Mishaal Bin Abdulaziz Road, two parallel bridges to the existing Suspension Bridge, and areas linked to the planned upgrade of the Western Ring Road and Jeddah Road intersection.



Property owners affected by the expropriation have been asked to submit the required documents electronically or visit the Roads Implementation Office on Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Qusaibi Street, off Abi Bakr Al-Siddiq Road in King Salman District.



The second phase of the program includes eight road development projects with a total investment exceeding SR8 billion. These projects are part of a broader transport infrastructure upgrade plan launched by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, who also chairs the RCRC.



The program aims to improve inter-district connectivity, raise traffic efficiency, reduce travel times, and accommodate transit flows, while facilitating access to Riyadh’s mega projects currently under construction.



The first phase of the program, launched on August 14, 2024, comprised four major projects at a total cost of SR13 billion. Additional phases will be announced in the coming months.

