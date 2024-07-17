Muscat – Oman National Transport Company (Mwasalat) launched the sultanate’s first electric bus on Tuesday, marking a significant step towards enhancing the sustainability of the nation’s public transportation system.

The announcement was made at the International Association of Public Transport (UITP) MENA Conference hosted by Mwasalat in Salalah.

Held under the patronage of H H Sayyid Marwan bin Turki al Said, Governor of Dhofar, in the presence of H E Said bin Hamood al Mawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, and senior UITP executives, the event highlighted the introduction of the electric bus as an important initiative.

Badr bin Mohammed al Nadabi, CEO of Mwasalat, informed that the electric bus of 28-passenger capacity is optimised for urban travel and capable of speeds ranging from 70kmph to 130kmph. It is 8.94m in length, 2.42m in width and 3.3m in height.

The bus is equipped with an advanced propulsion system featuring a permanent magnet synchronous motor and a 211.43kWh lithium iron phosphate battery. This setup ensures high efficiency and adheres to safety standards set by United Nations Economic Commission for Europe and other international benchmarks.

The conference included four main sessions addressing various aspects of enhancing urban sustainability through public transportation in the MENA region. Discussions covered the role of public transport in environmental sustainability, traffic reduction and pollution mitigation, with the aim of fostering green cities and healthier urban environments.

Additionally, Mwasalat signed two agreements during the conference. Its collaboration with the American company Odys Aviation focuses on advancing sustainable, autonomous air transport technologies, aiming to innovate solutions across transportation, oil and gas, security, tourism and healthcare sectors.

The second partnership, with HICAP Middle East, aims to conduct a feasibility study to decarbonise Oman’s transportation fleet, exploring green fuel options, including hydrogen.

These initiatives underscore Mwasalat’s commitment to sustainability, translating plans into practical actions aimed at reducing carbon footprints and enhancing regional quality of life.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

