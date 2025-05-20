A snapshot of property, economic, and infrastructure developments in The East Rand. This week we’re covering Kempton Park, Edenvale, and Bedfordview. Whether you're relocating or investing, we combine the latest property insights with our local furniture moving experience in these eastern suburbs of Johannesburg.

Kempton Park

Kempton Park is a major transport and residential hub on the East Rand, located near OR Tambo International Airport. It features a mix of suburban homes, townhouses, and cluster developments, making it attractive to both families and working professionals.

Property trends:

Kempton Park is a high-volume property market known for affordability and accessibility. According to Lightstone Property, freehold homes dominate the landscape, with growing interest in sectional title units, particularly in suburbs like Glen Marais and Edleen.



- Strong demand among first-time buyers and young families.



- Sectional titles in areas like Birchleigh North attract investors due to high rental turnover.

Infrastructure developments:

The Kempton Park CBD Urban Design Precinct Plan, approved by the City of Ekurhuleni, focuses on redeveloping the central business district. This plan aims to enhance public spaces, encourage investment, and address urban decay, aligning with the city's broader Aerotropolis Master Plan.

Adjacent to O.R. Tambo International Airport, ORTIA Precinct 2 is a 29-hectare Special Economic Zone (SEZ) designed to attract light industrial and manufacturing activities. The development includes essential municipal infrastructure such as water, sewer, electricity, roads, and IT services, positioning it as a hub for high-value, air-freightable products.

Notable property developments in Kempton Park:



- Riverfields Mixed-Use Precinct: A R7bn development combining residential, industrial, and retail spaces with sustainable infrastructure and growing commercial appeal.



- Riverstone Wetland Estate: A sustainable lifestyle estate launched in 2025, featuring eco-friendly housing integrated into a preserved wetland environment.

Investment appeal:

Kempton Park offers reliable property performance with accessible entry points. Properties priced between R900,000 and R1.5m, particularly in Glen Marais, attract consistent buyer activity. Recent sales trends show cluster homes in this price bracket achieving rental yields of 8% to 10%, especially among airport staff and logistics workers.

Sectional title snapshot:

Complexes like Strelitzia, Spartan Village, and The Willows offer lock-up-and-go living with 24/7 security and are popular with airport staff and logistics professionals.

Rental demand:

One- to two-bedroom units near the airport rent for R5,500 to R9,000 per month. Demand spikes for furnished units catering to frequent flyers and airline staff.

Biggles Removals – Kempton Park furniture movers:

This past month, we helped several families with their furniture relocations in Kempton Park. A question we often get is:

“Will moving companies store your furniture?”

Yes, most professional furniture movers offer storage solutions as part of their services. Storage can be arranged for short- or long-term periods. Many movers also offer flexible pricing based on the size of your load and the length of storage needed, making it a convenient option during transitional phases. It’s always best to confirm availability and costs with your chosen moving company in advance.

Bedfordview

Bedfordview is one of Johannesburg's more affluent eastern suburbs, offering a blend of luxury homes, townhouses, and high-end sectional titles. Its excellent schools, gated communities, and close access to highways make it especially attractive to established families and business professionals.

Property trends:

Bedfordview consistently ranks as a premium property area. According to Lightstone, the suburb boasts some of the highest average property values on the East Rand. There’s been a growing trend toward secure estates and smaller luxury clusters.



- Freehold homes in gated estates remain in demand.



- Modern apartments and clusters in complexes like The Nicol and The Bailey attract young professionals.

Infrastructure developments:

Bedfordview, a prestigious suburb in Gauteng, is experiencing notable urban development initiatives aimed at enhancing infrastructure and community amenities. The City of Ekurhuleni has allocated substantial budgets for mega projects, including the construction of new sewer and water pipelines in nearby areas like Pomona and Nigel. These projects are part of a broader initiative to improve living conditions and expand economic opportunities within the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan District. Additionally, the city is advancing mega human settlement projects that encompass the provision of serviced sites with permanent infrastructure such as water, electricity, and sanitation, ready for the development of integrated human settlements.

Notable property developments in Bedfordview:



- Infinité: A landmark 15-storey, 200-unit luxury residential estate located near the Bill Stewart Nature Reserve.



- Bedfordview Frontier: A modern, secure estate directly opposite Reddam House private school.

Investment appeal:

Bedfordview properties have shown capital growth of up to 6% annually over the past five years, with rental prices remaining resilient even during economic dips. Secure estates are especially attractive to executives and expatriates, with rental occupancy rates consistently above 90%.

Sectional title snapshot:

Developments like The Nicol, Villa Abrosia, and Bedford Gardens combine high-end finishes with hotel-style amenities. These units rent well to executives and short-term corporate tenants.

Rental demand:

Furnished 2-bedroom units in secure estates rent for R14,000 to R25,000 per month. Executive homes with modern finishes command upwards of R30,000 per month.

Biggles Removals – Bedfordview moving company services:

“Do I need insurance for my move?”

While not mandatory, moving insurance is highly recommended – especially for long-distance relocations or valuable furniture. Policies can be arranged through your moving company or independently, and typically cover damage, loss, and transit risks.

Edenvale

Edenvale is a well-established suburb located between Johannesburg and Kempton Park. With a mix of older family homes, newer clusters, and sectional title developments, Edenvale attracts a diverse population, from retirees to young professionals.

Property trends:

According to Property24, Edenvale has seen steady property demand, particularly in suburbs like Greenstone Hill, Edenglen, and Dowerglen. Greenstone has become a sectional title hotspot, while Edenglen is preferred for freestanding family homes with large gardens.



- Greenstone Hill has over 60% of recent sales in sectional title.



- Strong migration into the area from central Johannesburg due to affordability and lifestyle benefits.

Infrastructure developments:

Edenvale continues to benefit from its location near the N3, R24, and Modderfontein Road. The development of Greenstone Shopping Centre and the Greenstone Crest precinct has turned the area into a mixed-use urban hub with modern amenities.

Notable property developments in Edenvale:



- Greenstone Hill Developments: A series of modern residential complexes offering a range of apartments and townhouses.



- Elma Park Orion Building: A mixed-use development strategically located near major transport routes, combining residential units with commercial spaces to create a vibrant community hub.

Investment appeal:

Edenvale offers mid-range investment opportunities with a wide rental market and easy access to major business hubs. According to Seeff, Edenvale properties offer strong resale value and low vacancy periods.

Sectional title snapshot:

In Greenstone, lifestyle estates offering shared gyms, pools, and work-from-home amenities see average vacancy periods of less than three weeks. These sectional title units also retain 90% and more of their value over a five-year holding period, according to Seeff’s 2024 market report.

Rental demand:

Two-bedroom sectional title units in Greenstone rent for R9,000 to R14,000 per month. Demand is highest for secure units with parking and Wi-Fi, popular among digital professionals and small families.

Biggles Removals – Edenvale furniture movers:

“Can moving companies move pets?”

Most moving companies don’t transport pets directly due to safety regulations and insurance limitations, but some offer assistance by coordinating with professional pet relocation services. These specialists ensure your pet travels safely by providing climate-controlled transport, vet checks, travel crates, and door-to-door delivery. It’s best to arrange pet transport a few weeks in advance and use certified providers for a stress-free move.

Furniture removal costs in Kempton Park and surrounding areas

There are many affordable moving companies in Johannesburg, but furniture moving costs will always be dependent on several factors. This includes the volume of your furniture, the distance travelled, and additional services such as packing and wrapping that you may need from your moving company.

Local moving company prices in Kempton Park and surrounds:

1–2 bedrooms: R1,500–R5,000

3–4 bedrooms: R6,000–R12,000

5+ bedrooms: R12,000–R20,000

Long-distance moves:

Within 200km: R6,000 – R15,000

Over 200km: R15,000 – R30,000

Additional furniture moving services:

Packing/unpacking: R500–R3,000

Furniture disassembly/reassembly: R300–R1,500 per item

Storage solutions: R500–R2,000 per month



All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).