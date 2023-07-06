The world’s largest and most efficient waste-to-energy facility in Dubai will become fully operational in the first quarter of 2024.

Consortium members BESIX and Hitachi Zosen Inova (HZI) said in a joint press statement that energy production on two lines at the waste-to-energy plant in Warsan is set to commence in August 2023, and the project aims to be fully operational across all five lines in the first quarter of 2024.

On Wednesday, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, personally witnessed successful ignition of the first fire at the facility, the joint statement said.

The waste-to-energy plant, which is undergoing commissioning, currently processes 1,000 tonnes of waste daily.

At its peak, the plant will process 5,666 tonnes of waste daily, equivalent to 2 million tonnes annually, to generate 220 megawatts (MW) of electricity.

Additionally, the residual ash produced during combustion would be further processed to recover and recycle metals for commercial use, the statement noted.

Once completed, a joint venture between HZI and BESIX will provide operation and maintenance services for 35 years under an agreement with Dubai Municipality.

The statement said the plant will play a key role in helping Dubai achieve its goal of 75 percent waste diversion by 2025.

The waste-to-energy project, also known as Dubai Waste Management Centre, is structured as a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT), and is being developed by Dubai Waste Management Company, a special purpose vehicle jointly owned by BESIX, Hitachi Zosen Inova, Dubai Holding, DUBAL, Tech Group and ITOCHU.

