JEDDAH — The Regional Climate Change Center has launched a project to digitize 73 years of historical climate records, spanning from 1951 to 2023, as part of its efforts to enhance data accuracy, accessibility, and use in scientific research, environmental planning, and data-driven decision-making.



Dr. Ayman Ghulam, CEO of the National Center for Meteorology and general supervisor of the Regional Climate Change Center, reviewed progress on the project, which covers data from 33 manned climate stations across Saudi Arabia.



The initiative involves digitizing 36,000 historical records with a team of 73 staff, converting paper archives into database-compatible digital copies using the latest scientific and technical standards.



The project follows five main tracks: cataloging and assessing paper records, digitizing and entering data, auditing entries for accuracy, conducting climate quality checks with specialized scientific tools, and building human capacity through training programs and technical workshops.



Monthly and quarterly progress reports will be compiled, culminating in a final completion report.



The climate archives contain data collected using precise monitoring tools and international standards, recorded in both Arabic and English and in metric and occasionally imperial systems.



The Center said the project represents a strategic step toward digital transformation in the meteorological sector, supporting environmental security and sustainable development while reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s position as a leading regional hub for climate monitoring and forecasting.

