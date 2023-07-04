Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has inaugurated the first phase of the 4-billion-UAE-dirham ($1.09 billion) Dubai Waste Management Centre (DWMC), the world’s largest waste-to-energy project.

The remarkable project reinforces Dubai’s status as a global leader in sustainable infrastructure, the Crown Prince said in a tweet.

The facility in Warsan can generate 220 megawatt-hours (MWh) of renewable energy, which can power 135,000 residential units.

The waste-to-energy facility can process two million tonnes of waste per year without any adverse environmental impact, Sheikh Hamdan added.

In September 2022, Dubai Municipality said the first phase of the waste management centre will be ready by 2023, while the entire project is scheduled to finish by 2024. It said the centre will commence its initial operations by processing 2,000 tonnes of solid waste to produce 80MWh of renewable energy.

In February 2023, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) signed a 35-year Power Purchase Agreement with Dubai Municipality to buy electricity from DWMC.

