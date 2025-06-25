Saudi Global Ports Group has announced that its key subsidiary - Modern Port Services Company - has been awarded four 20-year concession agreements by the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) to operate multipurpose terminals along the Eastern Coast of Saudi Arabia.

These are located at King Abdulaziz Port Dammam (KAPD), Jubail Commercial Port (JCP), King Fahad Industrial Port Jubail (KFIP) and Ras Al Khair Port (RAK).

An established terminal operator in the kingdom, Saudi Global Ports Group is currently the operator of container terminals at KAPD and the rail intermodal Riyadh Dry Port Ecosystem (Riyadh Dry Port, Riyadh Empty Yard and Dammam Empty Container Yard) and also has an ongoing investment to develop the Dammam Integrated Logistics Zone.

The concession agreements were signed by Saudi Global Ports Group CEO Rob Harrison and the Acting President of Mawani Mazen bin Ahmed Al Turki, in the presence of Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Saleh Al Jasser, the Chairman of Board of Saudi Global Ports Eng. Abdullah Al Zamil and Vice Chairman Bakr AlMuhanna.

In 2024, SGP had handled more than 4 million TEUs across its ecosystem of seaports and inland terminals, cementing its position as a leader in the industry.

Announcing the deals, Saudi Global Ports Group said it plans to invest more than SAR700 million ($187 million) for upgradation of these terminals and purchase new equipment.

SGP also aims to integrate the four multipurpose terminals with its existing operations across Dammam and Riyadh, and to transform the terminals into more efficient and resilient gateways supporting the robust growth in the Kingdom, which will be key for the ongoing and upcoming mega projects in the country, it stated.

Emphasising its continued commitment to the professional development of its workforce in Saudi Arabia, SGP, with the support of its technical partner, PSA International, will tailor training programmes for the existing and new workforce at all the terminals.

A leading global port operator, PSA boasts a portfolio comprising over 70 deepsea, rail and inland terminals, across more than 180 locations in 45 countries – including two flagship port operations in Singapore and Belgium.

The training will introduce best practices in safety, operations and sustainability, drawing from PSA International’s successes in multipurpose terminals globally, it stated.

Al Zamil said: "SGP, as one of the national champions for ports and logistics in Saudi Arabia, is proud to be entrusted with this opportunity to nurture and grow the four multipurpose terminals along the Eastern Coast of Saudi Arabia."

"We will strive to provide the same reliability, integration and spirit of innovation at the multipurpose terminals as we have done so for the container terminals at KAPD, the Riyadh Dry Port Ecosystem and DILZ. We are grateful to Mawani for entrusting SGP with these concessions," he stated.

AlMuhanna said the agreement between SGP and Mawani was pivotal in driving economic diversification under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

"By integrating and modernising key terminals, SGP, together with its technical partner, PSA International, brings their expertise to enhance supply chain efficiency, support critical mega projects, and strengthen the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics hub," he stated.

"SGP, is committed to fostering innovation, sustainability, and local talent development to unlock long-term value in developing a transformative ports and logistics sector and in building a resilient, future-ready economy," he added.

Regional CEO Europe & Mediterranean and Middle East South Asia, PSA International, Vincent Ng said: "We are proud to be alongside Saudi Arabia’s growth journey for over 10 years."

"We are excited to continue to work alongside PIF, Mawani and other stakeholders in the kingdom, supporting SGP with our global expertise and network as it expands its ecosystem to include capabilities that can bring new and differentiated value to the Kingdom’s ports and logistics sector," he added.

