Egypt - HMZ Holding, the parent company of Homzmart—Egypt’s leading e-commerce furniture platform—announced on Tuesday the official launch of Joint, its newly established industrial subsidiary specialising in home furniture manufacturing and supply chain management.

The launch coincides with the inauguration of the Joint Plant, a state-of-the-art factory located in the 6th of October Industrial Zone. Backed by an initial investment exceeding $1m, the facility is set to produce approximately 60,000 high-quality furniture pieces annually.

Part of a wider Joint ecosystem, the project integrates production lines across 60 dedicated partner factories, bringing total investments to over $4m. The Joint Plant alone is expected to contribute 20% of the collective output, with ambitious plans to scale production capacity to 700,000 pieces per year by 2027.

The initiative is poised to create thousands of direct and indirect job opportunities across manufacturing, logistics, assembly, and supply chain sectors—providing a significant boost to Egypt’s labour market and contributing to national economic growth.

Spanning 10,000 square metres, the Joint Plant is now one of Egypt’s largest specialised home furniture production facilities. It represents a major leap forward for the domestic industry, combining advanced technologies and a modern approach that integrates innovation throughout the production process.

Joint’s production model is informed by in-depth analyses of consumer behaviour over recent years, taking into account seasonal demand shifts and regional variations. This data-driven strategy has enabled the development of a highly flexible and responsive production system, which minimises storage needs and aligns manufacturing schedules with real-time demand, ensuring efficiency, reduced lead times, and consistently high quality.

In addition to meeting growing domestic demand, Joint has set its sights on regional and international markets—including the Arab region, Africa, and Europe—leveraging its ability to offer competitively priced, high-quality products with record delivery times, all within a fully integrated and globally compliant manufacturing ecosystem.

Mahmoud Ibrahim, CEO of HMZ Holding and Founder of Joint, stated: “We are committed to long-term investments in Egypt, fully aligned with Egypt’s Vision 2030. Our goal is to establish Egypt as a regional industrial hub for furniture and home products.”

Omar Selim, Chief Business Officer at Homzmart and Managing Director of Joint, said: “This factory marks a major milestone in our journey to localise furniture manufacturing. Our advanced production infrastructure now gives us complete control over the supply chain—from design to delivery—enhancing both product quality and customer experience. This agility will allow us to meet local demand swiftly and support our expansion into global export markets.”

Joint will produce one of the most diverse ranges of home furniture in Egypt, including bedrooms, living rooms, dining rooms, sofas, armchairs, salons, corner sets, various couch styles, sofa beds, wardrobes, recliners, tables, and kitchen units.

The launch comes at a time of surging demand for locally manufactured products in Egypt. Joint aims to meet this need by strengthening domestic supply chains and significantly reducing delivery times—ensuring product availability, premium quality, and competitive pricing across the country.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

