RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet has approved the use of a digital ID to enable non-Saudi, non-resident foreigners to own property in the Kingdom.



The General Real Estate Authority will coordinate with the Ministry of Interior, the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), the National Information Center, and other relevant bodies to develop mechanisms for activating the digital ID.



The move aims to allow its use ahead of the implementation of the Non-Saudi Real Estate Ownership Law.



The Cabinet also endorsed a decision by the Strategic Committee of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs on governance for non-Saudi property ownership and usufruct rights, including forming a committee within the authority’s board to oversee these matters.



The board of the General Real Estate Authority has been restructured under its CEO’s chairmanship, with members from several ministries, government bodies, and three private-sector representatives.



In July, the Cabinet approved the Non-Saudi Real Estate Ownership Law, which will take effect in January 2026.



Last month, the authority also released a draft of the law’s executive regulations, requiring non-resident foreigners to obtain and activate a digital ID via the Absher platform, open a Saudi bank account, and secure a local contact number before acquiring or using property.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).