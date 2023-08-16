Iraq has invited bids for the construction of a cable car network in the capital Baghdad along with hotels and restaurants, the official Alsabah newspaper said on Wednesday.

The paper quoted Culture and Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Badrani that such projects would be executed in partnership with the private sector and are designed to promote tourism in Baghdad and other areas of Iraq.

“We are building partnerships with the private sector to carry out some of these projects…other projects would be set up by the government,” he said.

Badrani said the Ministry has invited bids from foreign firms for the designs and the execution of the cable car project in Baghdad besides the construction of 5-star and 6-star hotels in the capital and other cities.

He noted the cable car project would be offered on an investment basis and is intended to expand commercial activity in the capital and encourage companies and investors to embark on new tourism and entertainment projects.

