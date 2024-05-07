UAE-based developer Arada said construction of the Anantara Sharjah Resort and Anantara Sharjah Residences located on Al Heera Beach is expected to start next year and be completed by late 2027.

The developer and Bangkok-based Minor Hotels launched off-plan sales for Anantara Sharjah Residences, which will house 128 branded residences within the 110-key Anantara Sharjah Resort.

The project is owned and developed by Arada and operated by Minor Hotels.

The cost of the project was not given.

Anantara Sharjah Residences is Arada’s sixth project in the UAE and fourth in Sharjah emirate.

Since its foundation in 2017, the developer has launched projects valued at 60 billion UAE dirhams ($16.34 billion) and has delivered over 9,000 homes.

