The Public Investment Fund-backed ROSHN Group has launched the first phase of ALDANAH project in Greater Dammam, which will have more than 1,000 housing units.



The first phase will offer standard and premium villas, as well as duplexes, the developer said in a statement.



ALDANAH will have more than 2,000 homes upon completion,



More than 145,000 square metres (sqm) of the project’s total footprint will be dedicated to urban green space, accompanied by naturally shaded and pedestrian-friendly living streets.

The project broke ground in May 2025.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

