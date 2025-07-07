Leading Sharjah developer Arada has announced the sale of The Observatory, the showpiece penthouse at its recently launched AED5 billion ($1.4 billion) wellness-focused branded residences project - Akala - at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

Valued at AED125 million ($34 million), the sale of the signature penthouse ranks as one of the top 10 apartments sold in Dubai so far in 2025, underscoring the strong global investor interest in Akala.

Spanning two floors at the top of one of Akala’s 220-m twin towers, The Observatory offers panoramic, unblocked views of the Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, DIFC and the Zabeel area.

Featuring six bedrooms, The Observatory is also notable for a number of design features including an expansive Grand Room that showcases the views, public and private wings, an art gallery and a rooftop terrace with private pool and jacuzzi, said the developer.

At over 23,000 sq ft in size, The Observatory is larger than any apartment ever sold in the DIFC, and is also the biggest apartment sold in Dubai so far this year, it stated.

Group CEO Ahmed Alkhoshaibi said: "We have positioned Akala as the world’s most advanced wellness residences, and this sale underscores the strength of demand for a new category of real estate, which is intentional, intelligent and focused on long-term wellbeing."

"In addition, the high value of this penthouse, which is rare for a non-waterfront property, speaks to the strength of Akala’s location, product quality and brand positioning," he stated.

Located between Index Tower and Central Park Towers, Akala project is underpinned by a precision wellness ecosystem that integrates advanced diagnostics, performance therapies and a curated hospitality model to deliver measurable health outcomes.

The 534 branded residences at Akala, as well as the ultra-luxury five-star hotel located in the same complex, incorporate built-in wellness features, including air and water purification systems, circadian lighting, organic sleep systems and intelligent climate zoning. Shared amenities span more than 13,000 sqm and include a clinical wellness centre, spa, high-performance gym and studios, as well as the Akala Spa.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

