Binghatti Holding, one of the UAE’s leading real estate developers, said it has become a founding partner of the newly launched Dubai PropTech Hub, a groundbreaking initiative by DIFC Innovation Hub and Dubai Land Department (DLD).

As a founding partner of the Dubai PropTech Hub, Binghatti will support the transformation of the real estate sector through the adoption of cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and sustainable smart infrastructure.

Located within the DIFC Innovation Hub, the initiative will serve as a dynamic ecosystem that fosters collaboration between developers, start-ups, investors, and regulators.

The Hub is expected to spur the growth of over 200 proptech companies, creating more than 3,000 jobs, and attracting $300 million in venture capital by 2030.

Through its scale-up accelerator, Living Lab, and bespoke innovation programs, the hub will give Binghatti prioritised access to next-generation proptech start-ups to create innovative solutions tailored to the region’s unique market dynamics across the entire real estate value chain.

CEO Katralnada BinGhatti said its partnership with the Dubai PropTech Hub underscores the developer's commitment to shaping a smarter, more sustainable future for real estate in Dubai.

"Innovation and sustainability have always been at the heart of Binghatti’s growth strategy and our partnership with the hub will reinforce our position as one of the most innovative real estate developers in the region," he stated.

"Our role in the PropTech Hub will also support the acceleration of our digital transformation strategy across our real estate developments through the integration of emerging technologies that will enhance operational efficiency, reduce energy consumption and make the customer experience more seamless," he added.

Binghatti said it is redefining the real estate experience through a suite of cutting-edge technologies designed to enhance transparency, accessibility, and investor engagement.

From high-fidelity 3D modelling and immersive virtual walk-throughs to AI-powered design simulations, the company is enabling clients to explore and interact with properties in real time, no matter where they are in the world.

Binghatti is also pioneering blockchain-based property tokenisation, a breakthrough that simplifies transactions, enhances liquidity, and opens up fractional ownership opportunities.

This initiative aligns with the Dubai Land Department’s digitisation roadmap and supports the emirate’s ambition to become a global leader in smart real estate.

The Emirati developer currently has around 20,000 units under development across about 30 projects in prime residential areas across Dubai, including Downtown, Business Bay, Jumeirah Village Circle, Al Jaddaf, Meydan, Dubai Science Park, Dubai Production City, and Sports City.-TradeArabia News Service

