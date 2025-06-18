Meraas, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has awarded a construction contract worth more than 450 million UAE dirhams ($122.53 million) to Naresco Contracting for the main construction works of a high-end residential development called Central Park Plaza.

The project is the latest addition to City Walk, a lifestyle destination in Dubai, and is scheduled to be handed over in the third quarter of 2027, the company said in a statement.

Tower A and Tower B will have 23 and 20 floors, respectively, offering a mix of 212 apartments and townhouses.

The Central Park Plaza is the final addition to Central Park at City Walk and the most premium phase of apartments, the statement said.

Residents will have access to a wide range of amenities such as swimming pools and water play areas, a children’s play area, a running track, a dog park, tennis and squash courts, an outdoor gym and fitness station, a spa and sauna, yoga and meditation areas, as well as dining outlets and retail stores.

In May 2025, Meraas awarded a construction contract valued at AED 300 million for Elara, Phase 7 of the Madinat Jumeirah Living master plan.

In the same month, the company awarded a construction contract worth over AED 690 million to local firm Bhatia General Contracting Co. for the fourth phase of the Nad Al Sheba Gardens villa community.

This month, the developer launched the Jumeirah Residences Emirates Towers, which will house 754 branded residences.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

